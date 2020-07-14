Mr. Doug E. Jones, age 40, of Lebanon, and formerly of Ogdensburg, NY, passed away Thursday, July 2, 2020.
Mr. Jones was born June 30, 1980 in Jefferson County, New York to Mr. Douglas John Jones and the late Mrs. Bridget Lee Duprey Sharps. He was employed as the assistant service manager at Valvoline in Lebanon and was actively pursuing his completion in training to become a firefighter with the Alexandria Volunteer Fire Department. Doug was a kind and loving son, husband, father, and brother and will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
Mr. Jones is survived by his high school sweetheart and loving wife of 24 years, Nikki Cutway Jones; children, Morgan Jones (Nathaniel Lankford), Emily Jones, and Avery Jones; father, Douglas John Jones of NY; step-father, Joseph Scott Sharps; sister, Jessica Sharps (Ian O’Brien); brothers, Scotty Sharps and Phillip Jones; mother and father-in-law, Karen (Dwight) Geer; maternal grandparents, Cynthia (Fred) Kinch; sisters-in-law, Ashley (Mike) Durham, Bobby Jo (Matt) Taylor; and brothers-in-law, Raymond (Heather) Cutway, Kyle (Darlene) Cutway. He also leaves behind numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and extended family and friends.
There will be a celebration of life service conducted by Bro. Jason Mull on Wednesday July, 15, 2020 at 6 p.m. from the chapel of Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home. Doug’s family will receive friends on Wednesday from 4-6 p.m. There will also be a committal service to be held at a later date in New York.
Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home, 615-444-2142, www.ligonbobo.com.
