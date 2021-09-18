Doug W. Raines, of Old Hickory, Tennessee passed away on Thursday, September 16, 2021.
Mr. Raines was preceded in death by his daughter, Kelly Raines.
Mr. Raines is survived by his loving wife, Ann Raines; sons Scott (Tonia) Raines and Brad (Ginger) Raines; grandchildren Jessie (Sierra) Raines, Halle Raines, Aidan Raines,and Luke Raines; brother Billy Jo Pickler; and sister, Delores Crook.
A visitation for Doug will be held Sunday, September 19, 2021 from 4-7 p.m. at Hermitage Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens and Monday from 10 a.m. until service. Celebration of Life will be 11 a.m. Monday at Hermitage Funeral Home with Bro. Chuck Groover and Bro. Danny Sellars officiating. Interment to follow at Hermitage Memorial Gardens with family serving as pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorial contributions be made to Victory Baptist Church, Mt. Juliet, TN.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.HermitageFH.com for the Raines family.
Hermitage Funeral Home, 615-889-0361.
