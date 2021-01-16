Douglas Hollis passed away on January 13, 2021 at age 78.
The Funeral Service, conducted by Brother Danny Sellars, is 1 p.m. Sunday, January 17, 2021 in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon, TN, followed by interment in Wilson County Memorial. Pallbearers will be Rob, Troy, and Kyle Hollis, Bobbie Hue Freeman, Terry Hollows, and Jackie Martin. Honorary Pallbearers will be Jeff Freeman, Andy Franklin, Case, Mack, Bruce, and Bobbie Hollis, Thomas Hastings, and Randy and Butch Martin. The family will be receiving friends at Sellars Funeral Home on Saturday from 2-4 p.m. The family is requiring visitors to wear masks.
Douglas Hollis was born August 17, 1942 in Smith County, TN to William and Lillian Hollis, one of 14 children. He served in the United States Army as a Military Policeman for President Lyndon Johnson in 1966. He flew on the Presidential Helicopter for President Johnson in July of 1966. He received a Sharpshooter Badge, National Defense Service Medal, and a Markman’s Badge. He served in Fort Sam Houston in Texas.
Douglas married Sandra Dillard on September 21, 1973. Together, they had one son, Derek Hollis. Brother Danny Sellars baptized Doug at the Mt. Juliet Church of God on June 15, 1997.
Mr. Hollis is survived by his wife of 47 years, Sandra Hollis; son Derek Hollis; daughter-in-law Meghan Shutts Hollis; and grandchildren Emilia Clara, Abram Everett, and baby due in June, Noah Weston.
He is preceded in death by his parents, William and Lillian Hollis; brother Leland Hollows; and sisters Irene Cantrell and Christin Baker.
Sellars Funeral Home, 615-444-9393.
