Doyle Clay Bates, age 58, of Lebanon, died Sunday evening, Jan. 10, 2021 at his residence.
Born Jan. 15, 1962 in Greenfield, IN, he was the son of Bobbie Donnell Bates and the late Fred Wilson Bates and was preceded in death by daughters, Tina Nichol Bates and Brittany Lee Tatum; and a brother, Gary Lee Bates.
Doyle is survived by his wife, Jackie Lee Thorp Bates; sons, Nick (Annabelle) Bates, Joshua Bates and Adam (Brittney) Bates; grandchildren, Andrew Bates, Levi Bates, Elijah Bates, Zack Bates, Kayden Bates and David Bates; mother, Bobbie Bates; and brothers, Terry Lynn (Annie) Bates, Phillip (Becky) Bates, Timothy Bates, and Freddie (Peggy) Bates.
Hunter Funeral Home, 615-237-9318.
