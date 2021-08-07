Visitation for Dr. Griffin, 47, will be Sunday from noon to 3 p.m. in the Joyce Neuble Memorial Chapel. She will be conveyed to Hartford, Connecticut for services and burial.
Tamara was born and raised in Connecticut, and attended Hood College in Frederick, MD. It was there that Dr. Griffin decided to pursue a career in Endodontistry. She received her Doctor of Medicine in Dentistry from the University of Connecticut and went on for additional specialty training at Texas A&M School of Dentistry. After earning both a Certificate in Endodontics and a Master of Science in Education for Health Care Professionals, Dr. Griffin taught endodontics as an Assistant Professor at the University of Tennessee School of Dentistry. She also served as the Chair of Endodontics at Meharry Medical College in Nashville.
Leaving the world of academia for private practice, she worked at Sheats Endodontic Group for several years and recently accepted a position at Aspen Dental to have more time with her family especially her beautiful daughters Ella and Victoria, the loves of her life, her reason, her why.
Dr. Griffin served as the President of the Southern Women’s Dental Study Club. She was a dedicated member of numerous community organizations. Dr. Griffin enjoyed running and Pure Barre workouts.
Tamara was a loving genuine soul with a contagious smile that would light up any room. She loved hard and big. She was a wife, a mother, a daddy’s girl, a sister, a friend, a mentor, an absolute blessing to anyone she came in contact with.
Tamara is survived by her husband, Jamel; daughters Ella and Victoria Griffin; and sisters, Carla Woodard, Marcia Shannon and Valdina Gravely. Tamara was blessed to have a very devoted aunt, Evelyn Bailey, and Mother-in-Law, Helen Griffin. She is also survived by a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Tamara was predeceased by her parents Clarence J. Gravely and Virginia Gravely.
The family would like to thank The Sheats Family for their continued support and dedication to Tamara.
In observance of the CDC guidelines and in light of the COVID-19 Delta Virus Variant we are still practicing 6-foot social distancing. Mask requirement and temperature checks strictly enforced. The family understands that due to the current concerns regarding large gatherings, many who wish to show their love and support in person will be unable to do so. Therefore, they would like to express their gratitude for all the thoughts and prayers extended to them at this time.
