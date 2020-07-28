Dwight “Herbie” Lovett passed away July 17, 2020 at age 84.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held Wednesday July 22 at 6 p.m. at Cainsville United Methodist Church, 16365 Cainsville Road, Lascassas, TN.
Dwight served his country in the United States Army. In his civilian life he worked as a supervisor at an aluminum foundry. He enjoyed doing yardwork and tinkering in his garage.
He is survived by son Daniel (Melissa) Lovett; siblings, Tom (Linda) Lovett and Donna (Butch) Molloy; grandson Samuel Lovett; sisters-in-law, JoAnn Lovett and Nancy Lovett; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his wife Peggy Lovett; brothers, Pete Lovett and Roger Lovett; and parents Herbert and Grace Lovett.
Sellars Funeral Home, 615-444-9393.
