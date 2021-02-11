Dylan Michael Simpkins, age 16, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, February 7, 2021.
Dylan was a Junior at Watertown High School where he had wrestled for the Purple Tigers. Dylan was an Eagle Scout and a Chapter Chief of The Order of the Arrow. He also was a member of the Explores program with the Mt. Juliet Fire Department.
Dylan was the most outgoing, goofy, hardworking, compassionate, loving and charming person you could ever dream of meeting. He loved people and was loved by everyone he met. He lit up every room he walked into. He was a young entrepreneur with plans of retiring at a young age. He loved his Heavenly Father, his family, his dogs, his friends, his girlfriend Kayla, his OBS, Taco Bell and last but not least his mullet. “So shines his good deeds in a weary world.”
Dylan is survived by his parents, John and Regina Simpkins; sisters, Brittany Simpkins and her daughter, Sophia Love; Chelsey (Derick) Correa and their children, Devin, Peyton, Penelope and Henry; Addison Simpkins; and his brother, Jack Simpkins; grandfather, Terry Warren; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was preceded in death by grandparents, Leonardo and Mary Juan, Richard Simpkins and June Warren.
Funeral services will be held at noon Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021 at Watertown High School. Visitation will be from noon till 8 p.m. Friday at Hunter Funeral Home. Pallbearers will be Jarrod Carter, Jaxon Green, Keegan Green, Kylin Cunningham, Blake Hight, Dalton Hudson. Honorary pallbearers are Jesse Daniels and Tanner Foster. A private family interment will follow services.
In lieu of flowers the family asks for donations to the Watertown Wrestling Program. There will be a donation box available at the viewing and service.
Hunter Funeral Home, 615-237-9318.
