Mr. E.H. “Mac” McClintock of Lebanon, TN, passed away Thursday, May 25, 2021, at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville at the age of 88, three months to the day following the passing of his beloved wife of 67 years, Jo Betty Pritchard McClintock.
Mac was devoted to his family, including his two children, Leanna and Mark, his grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. An avid sports fan, he rarely missed the chance to cheer them on during their various games. Mac’s greatest pleasure came from knowing his family was secure. He enjoyed a successful career in the insurance industry, serving as CEO of Dodson, Davis & McClintock and First Insurance Group before retiring in 2000.
Born July 29, 1932, in Lakeland, Florida, Mac graduated from Marshall University in Huntington, West Virginia, where he met his sweetheart, Jo Betty. They married and moved to Lebanon, TN, where he was active in the community, serving on the board of Westland United Methodist Church, in the Jaycees, a member of the Lebanon Noon Rotary Club, the Wilson County Chamber of Commerce, and as the first president of the Young Democrats of Wilson County. He was an avid golfer and member of the Lebanon Golf & Country Club.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Everett Henry McClintock Sr. and Lois Fuller McClintock.
Mac is survived by two children, Leanna McClintock Bone and Mark Allen McClintock; four grandchildren, Mark Allen McClintock Jr., Anna Lee McClintock, Taylor McClintock (Katie) Baird, and Emily Kate (Zack) Atkins; great-grandchildren, Baird Thomas Atkins and Bernard Henry; and brother, George Carlon Pritchard.
A private family service was held on Sunday, May 30, 2021. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Lebanon Senior Citizens Center.
Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home, 615-444-2142, www.ligonbobo.com.
