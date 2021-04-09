Earl Ledbetter, age 89, of Lebanon, Tennessee, passed away on Sunday, December 20, 2020 at the Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital.
A lifelong resident of Wilson County, he was born to the late John and Myrtle (Belcher) Ledbetter. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Alva Ledbetter; and siblings, Miles Ledbetter, Henry Ledbetter, and Sharon Lester.
Earl served our country proudly in the United States Army. An entrepreneur at heart, he owned several businesses in his lifetime, such as a lumber company, septic tank service, and retired from the trucking business. Earl was also a member of the Norene Baptist Church.
He is survived by his children, Rondell King (Sherry) of Franklin, David King (Clara) of Lebanon, and Wanda Rhudy (DeWayne) of Lebanon; grandchildren, Travis Cash (Ruby), Tracy Chilelli (Joe), Ron King (Suzanne) King, and Jennifer Haynes; and nine great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be conducted on Saturday, May 1, 2021 at 1 p.m. at the Immanuel Baptist Church, with Pastor Jeff Pratt and Mark Caruth officiating. Visitation will also be held on Saturday, May 1, 2021 at noon until service time at the church.
Anderson Funeral Home, Gallatin, 615-461-7777.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.