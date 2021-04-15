Service for Mrs. Cantrell will be Sunday at 3 p.m. at Iglesia Mishkan, 288 Trousdale Ferry Pike. Walk through visitation will be Saturday from 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home. She will lie in state on Sunday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the funeral home. In observance of the CDC guidelines, we are still practicing 6-foot social distancing. Mask requirement and temperature checks strictly enforced.
She was preceded in death by parents Maude O. Smith and Robert O. Corder; mother and father-in-law Loucille and Winfred Smith; husband Elroy Cantrell; sister-in-law Delores Vaden; grandson Monolito Wade; and a very special pet, Primpie.
Survivors include two sisters-in-law, Mary Sue Brandon and Rachel Cantrell; three brothers-in-law, James (Betty) Cantrell, Tollie (Barbara) Cantrell, and Van W. Cantrell; three children, Reginald (Phyllis) Corder, Tina Cantrell-Blair, and Kristie (Karl) Bailey; four grandchildren, Marcus Wade, Michael (Lauren) Corder, Olivia Blair, and Lucas Blair; two great-grandchildren, Monolito Wade and Savion Wade; two great-great-grandchildren, Veone Wade and MJ Wade; and a host of other relatives, and friends.
The family understands that due to the current concerns regarding large gatherings, many who wish to show their love and support in person will be unable to do so. Therefore, they would like to express their gratitude for all the thoughts and prayers extended to them at this time. We encourage you to leave condolences to the family via our website at www.neublemonumentfuneralhome.com.
Neuble Monument Funeral Home, 615-444-3117.
