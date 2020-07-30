Eddie Ray Conrad, age 75, of Lebanon passed away on Monday, July 27, 2020 at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.
He was preceded in death by father, Edward Rupert Conrod; mother, Lucille Virginia Crook; grandmother, Della Crook; son, Rusty Conrad; brothers, Eddie Conrod, Jr. and Richard Conrad; sister, Beverly Jean O’Connell and uncle, Alvin Crook.
Mr. Conrad is survived by wife, Joslyn Conrad; son, Brian (Paula) Conrad; grandsons, Daniel (Leah White) Conrad, Adam Conrad, Case Conrad, and Bode Conrad; granddaughters, Ali Conrad and Ivy Conrad; great -grandson, Cameron Conrad; and great-granddaughters, Caroline Conrad and Corleigh Conrad; brothers, Bill (Kathy) Swan, John Conrad, Daniel Conrad, and Lewis Conrad; sister, Shirley Barten; and sister-in-law, Martha (Phillip) Katzenmiller; and very special friend, Candy Lackey.
Mr. Conrad was the owner of Conrad Construction. He was hard working, hands-on, and dependable. He taught all his employees how to be strong and persevere. He loved his community and was a friend to all, never meeting a stranger. Eddie was, is and will always be an inspiration to everyone that knew him and a true blessing from God to all that loved him.
Visitation will be held at the Wilson County Fairgrounds in the Larry Tomlinson Exhibition Center on Friday, July 31, 2020 4 p.m.-8 p.m., Saturday, August 1, 2020 2 p.m.-6 p.m. and Sunday, August 2, 2020 from 10 a.m. until the funeral service at 2 p.m. at the Wilson County Fair Grounds. Bro. Donald Owens will officiate. Interment will follow in the Wilson County Memorial Gardens.
Pallbearers will be Steve Smith, Ricky Woodard, John Camp, Chad Chesley, James Shafer, Bobby Locke, Jon Gordon, Ron Darcy, Timmy Smith, Tim Kamer, William Cartmell, and Joseph Chaney.
Honorary pallbearers will be Jeff Lackey, Billy Price, Terry Ashe, Eugene Owen, Ron Ashe, Quintin Smith, Larry Tomlinson, Kenny Dillard, Royce Gregory, Cris Corley, Steve Neely, Al Partee, Bobby James, Bobby Hickerson, Raymond Harris, Rick Dotson, Charlie Dornan, Barry Graves, Tim Graves, Robert Dufrane, Zachary Romine, John Woodruff, Sheriff Bryan, Chris Dowell, Scott Bowen, Mike Justice, Darrell Gilley, Danny Turnbull, Mike Roberts, Chris Burton, Adrian Mabry, Phillip Katzenmiller, David Maechler, Kenny Hartmann, Allen Pigg, Al Roberts, Scott Mitchell, Anthony Cowan, Pat Isabel, Chris Green, Blake Bass, Frank Hall, Jeff Baines, Billy Weeks, Clayton Anderson, Don Shipper, Joe Denney, Dewain Ritchason, Little Joe Haynes, Tiff Arnold, Roger Wilee, Tom Lynch, Ron Steele, Roy Shacklett, Mike Mofield, Frank Bryant, Hal Bone, Stratton Bone, Jack Lowery, JD Lowery, Pete Norman, Al Cook, Keith Cook, Kent Flory, Mike Matney, William Carmack, Allen Foutch, Bubba Denson, Leslie Denson, Tony Reed, Tommy Baird, Chris Katzenmiller, Glenn Everett, Chris Everett, Jena Aderhold, Jessica Cabaniss, Eric Thorne, Gary Thorne, Joe Gravens, Michael Gravens, Dusty Gravens, Robert Davis, Joe Owens, Mike Tipton, Denton Hunt, Tim Thorne, William Shipper, and Pinnacle Bank.
In lieu of flowers the family request contributions be made to the Conrad Family Benefit Memorial at Wilson Bank & Trust main branch.
Partlow Funeral Chapel, 615-444-7007, www.partlowchapel.com.
