Eddie Smiley passed away on September 16, 2021 at age 48.
The Funeral Service, conducted by Brother Randy Cook and Brother Todd Elliott, is 3 p.m. Wednesday, September 22, 2021 at Crossroads Community Church (300 N. Maple St., Lebanon, TN) and will be followed by interment in Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers will be Dan Lain, Brian Dobbs, Brian Short, Phillip Reece, Aaron Pryor, and Rob Watts. Honorary Pallbearers are William and Hunter Smiley. Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Tuesday at Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon and Wednesday 1-3 p.m. at Crossroads Community Church.
Eddie Smiley was born in Nashville, TN to Kathy Stockman and Ed Smiley. He was the owner/operator of Smiley Bail Bonding Company. Eddie attended Crossroads Community Church. He enjoyed motocross, fishing, golfing, and was very active with his sons’ activities at Friendship Christian School. In 1989, he won the National Championship in Motocross at the Loretta Lynn Championship Series, and was inducted into their Hall of Fame.
Eddie is survived by his wife Carrie Jones Smiley; sons Connor and Tylor Smiley; mother Kathy (Dennis Hackert) Lorance; siblings Christie (Layne) Brown and Michael (Tiffany) Smiley; nieces and nephews, Austin Strong, Cade Brown, Bella Brown, Harper Smiley, Parker Smiley, and Lane Jones; in-laws Kathy Moss, Charlie Howes, and Raymond (Wanda) Jones; sister-in-law Tamera (John) Williams; and brother-in-law Jason (Brittany) Jones. He is preceded in death by father Ed Smiley.
In lieu of flowers, please make Memorial Donations in Eddie’s name to Friendship Christian School (5400 Coles Ferry Pike, Lebanon TN 37087).
Sellars Funeral Home, 615-444-9393.
