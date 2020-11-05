Mr. Eddie W. Vaught, age 68, of Lebanon, passed away Nov. 2, 2020.
A native of Wilson County, he was born April 18, 1952, son of the late Grady Vaught and Leette Driver Vaught Payer. He was a 1971 graduate of Lebanon High School and was a member of Barton’s Creek Baptist Church. He retired from TRW Ross Gear.
He is survived by his wife of over 48 years, Jane Dedman Vaught; three sons, Jeff (Sherry) Vaught, Chris and Greg Vaught; three grandchildren, Hunter, Kayleigh and Anna Grace Vaught; and brother, Jerry (Iva) Vaught.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, at 10 a.m. from the Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home with Bro. Jason Harlin and Bro. Charles McKnight officiating. Interment will be at Barton’s Creek Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday from 9-10 a.m.
Due to health concerns the family requests all visitors wear a mask. Memorial contributions may be made to Barton’s Creek Cemetery Fund.
Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home, 615-444-2142.
