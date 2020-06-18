Edith Evelyn Murphy Vaughn, age 84, of Lebanon, TN, passed away peacefully in her home on June 15 2020.
She was born April 14, 1936 in Overton County, TN to the late Jeff and Almeda Herman Murphy.
She was a devout Christian, loved to read her Bible, and sew. She always had a kind word, and saw the good in everyone.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her loving son, Danny Ray Vaughn; two brothers, Bobby and Keith Murphy; and two infant sisters.
She is survived by her children, Marsha Randolph, of Lafayette, TN, Randell (Tina) Vaughn, of Lebanon, Frankie (Rita) Vaughn, of Lebanon, and Tammy (Mark) Quintal of Watertown, TN; grandchildren, Micah Edwards, Amy (Kevin) Newcombe, Robert (Tony) Vaughn, Chris (Tabitha) Franklin, Catina (Tony) Whittemore, Donna Sickler, Stephen Nall, Anthony (Traci) Nall, David (Alicia) Vaughn, Jonathon (Britney) Vaughn, Bryan Henley, Renae (Josh) Jordan,
and Mark Jr. (Jessi) Quintal; and 22 great-grandchildren.
Special acknowledgment to her caregivers at High Point Hospice, Bridget Boles, Dara Quiltie, Amanda Hunter, and all the staff who held our hands and saw us through this season of our lives.
Wilson County Funeral Home and Memorial Park, 615-444-5417.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.