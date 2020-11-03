Edna Faye Robinson, age 64, of Lebanon, died Friday, Oct. 30, 2020 at Vanderbilt Medical Center in Nashville.
Born Aug. 10, 1956 in Nashville, she was the daughter of the late Earl Odell Davenport Sr. and Jane Evelyn Williams Davenport. She was preceded in death by a brother, Thomas Henry Davenport and an infant sister, Linda Davenport.
She was a 1974 graduate of Lebanon High School and medical assistant.
Edna is survived by her husband, Mark Robinson; daughters, Amanda (Kenny) Diviney and Dana Robinson; son, Billy (Sina) Eastes; 19 grandchildren; brothers, Earl Odell (Debbie) Davenport Jr., Mike (Helen) Davenport, Steve Davenport; sisters, Mary Jane Davenport and Betty Jernigan; brother-in-law, Lance (Debbie) Robinson; sister-in-law, Linda (Deadon) Stacey; and nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020 at Hunter Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Tuesday from 2 p.m. till service time.
Hunter Funeral Home, 615-237-9318.
