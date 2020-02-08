Mr. Edward Bryan Green, age 70 of Lebanon, passed away February 3, 2020.
A native of Wilson County, he graduated from Lebanon High School in 1967 and attended Volunteer State Community College and Cumberland University. He was a U.S. Navy veteran of the Vietnam War. During his career he worked in retail for Radio Shack Corp., was a Real Estate Broker for J. R. Hobbs & Sons Realty and before ill health forced his retirement he worked for the State of Tennessee Registry of Election Finance. He was a member of First United Methodist Church, where he served in many capacities, the Lebanon Masonic Lodge # 98 F & AM where he was Past Master and the Wilson County York Rite Association.
He is survived by his mother, Eloise Hobbs Green.
He was preceded in death by his father, Richard Benjamin Green, Sr.; and brother, Richard Benjamin “Benny” Green, Jr.
Memorial services will be held Wednesday, February 12, 2020, at 1 p.m. from the Bryant Chapel of the First United Methodist Church with Rev. David Hesson officiating. Friends may visit with the family immediately following the service. There will be a private graveside service with Masonic Rites at Wilson County Memorial Gardens at a later date.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the First United Methodist Church.
Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home, 615-444-2142, www.ligonbobo.com.
