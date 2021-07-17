Capt. Edward Glenn Walker, of Lebanon, Tenn., will finally be laid to rest in his hometown July 24, 78 years after his death.
Walker was the son of the late Judge E. G. Walker and Bertha
Talley Walker of Lebanon. He was killed in action Nov. 20, 1943, when he led his company in the Battle of Tarawa, the first amphibious American offensive in the central Pacific region. Following his death, Walker was misidentified and buried twice on Betio Island and then in the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu, Hawaii.
Walker was born in Lebanon, Sept. 27, 1917. He attended Lebanon High School and Cumberland University. He graduated from the University of Tennessee in 1939. He was enrolled in Harvard Law School when he volunteered to enlist in the U.S. Marine Corp. He was wounded at the Battle of Guadalcanal in 1942 and earned the Purple Heart. He was awarded another Purple Heart for his actions at Tarawa.
He is survived by nieces and nephews, Mary Ann Walker (Donny) Bain, Gayle Martin Bentley, Glenn (Debra) Martin, Lane (Melinda) Martin, Jimmy (Linda) McDowell, Bill (Donna) McDowell, Jim (Sherrie) Walker, all of Lebanon, Tenn.; Kathryn Martin (Wayne) Gibson of Lawrenceville, Ga.; and Robert Walker of Huntington Beach, California.
A Memorial Service will be held by the family at 3 p.m., July 24, at Fairview Church and will be followed by a Graveside Service with full military honors. Both are open to the public.
