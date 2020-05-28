Edward Howard Gaddes, age 86, of Watertown, died Sunday afternoon, May 24, 2020 at Vanderbilt-Wilson Hospital in Lebanon.
Born April 15, 1934, he was the son of the late Walter and Emma Gertrude Gaddes and was preceded in death by 12 brothers and sisters.
Howard was a construction worker and farmer.
He is survived by his wife, Roberta Owen Gaddes; children, Floyd (Diane) Gaddes of Statesville, Wanda (Mark) Fletcher of Watertown, Vicky (Bobby) Swann of Watertown, Ralph (Kim) Gaddes of Brush Creek, Tracy (Billy) Batey of Watertown, Mike (Brenda) Gaddes of Columbia; 16 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.
Graveside services and interment were at 1 p.m. Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at Commerce Cemetery with Bro. Jackie Gaddes officiating. Family and friends served as pallbearers.
