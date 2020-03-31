Edward James Byron Sr. age 86 of Lebanon, died Saturday morning, March 28, 2020 at Quality Care Health Center in Lebanon.
Born Sept. 25, 1933 in Walworth, NY, he was one of 10 children of the late Edward Frank Byron and Elizabeth Caroline Webber Byron. Edward was preceded in death by a son, Edward James Byron, Jr.
He had a long career in the delivery of meat products to wholesale and retail outlets in New York and Middle Tennessee.
Edward is survived by his children, Audrey (Terry) Bragg of Lebanon, Jeffrey Bragg of Nashville, Kim Berry, Charmaine Cuyler and Debbie Anderson all of Smyrna; several grandchildren and his remaining brothers and sisters in New York.
Graveside services and interment was Monday, March 30, 2020 at Hunter Memorial Park in Watertown with Bro. Don Mathis officiating.
Hunter Funeral Home, 615-237-9318.
