Edwin Smith

Funeral service for Mr. Edwin Eatherly Smith will be 3 p.m. Thursday, May 27, 2021, at Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home with Bro. Jimmy Byrd officiating. Interment with military honors will follow at Wilson County Memorial Gardens. Visitation Wednesday noon — 8 p.m. and Thursday after 11 a.m. at Ligon & Bobo.
Mr. Smith, age 82 of Lebanon passed away Saturday, May 22, 2021, at Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital.
Born September 8, 1938, in the Leeville Community of Wilson County, he is one of ten children born to the late James Webb Smith and Johnnie Fisher Sloan Smith. He was a 1956 graduate of Lebanon High School where he played on the championship football team. He served in the United States Army as a military policeman during the Cuban Missile Crisis. He was a process engineer having worked for Lebanon Manufacturing and Precision Rubber where he worked for thirty one years. He started as press operator, then supervisor, and then process engineer. He was a member of Lebanon Cumberland Presbyterian Church, and had served as a volunteer fireman several years for the City of Lebanon.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his twin brother, Albert (Nancy) Smith; brother, Robert Sloan (Mary Katherine) Smith; sisters, Alice Kelley (Jack) Little, Mayme (Clyde) Wilson, and Nancy (Fred) McMillen; sister in law, Shirley Jewell Smith; and brothers in law, Melvin Holland and Tarver Hagan.
He is survived by his wife of sixty years, Charline Shipper Smith; three daughters: Theda Kay (Jimmy) Rose, Betsy Charline (Joseph) Munn, and Julie Joilyn Smith; three grandchildren: Katherine Loren (Peter) GrosJacques, Kristen Elizabeth Munn, and Stephen Bradley Munn; brother, James Thayer Smith; three sisters, Naomi Holland, Mary Hagan, and Marty (Stratton) Bone; numerous nieces and nephews and in-laws; and his beloved collie, Zoomey.
Honorary pallbearers: Lebanon Football Championship Team, 1956 Lebanon High Class, Thomas Carney, Sam Santos, and loving neighbors on Shady Crest.
Active pallbearers: Betsy Munn, Doug Bone, Edward Holland, Randy Smith, James Terry Wilson, Stephen Munn, and Jimmy Rose.
The family would like to thank the doctors and nurses at Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital for providing wonderful, loving care and thank you to our friends at Country K9 for caring for our fur babies during this difficult time.
Ligon and Bobo Funeral Home, 615-444-2142, www.ligonbobo.com
