Elaine Bogle, age 73, of Bradyville passed away Thursday, May 20, 2021 at St. Thomas West. She was a native of Cannon Co.
Survivors include her children, Billy Wayne (Jamie) Bogle of Bradyville, Carolyn (John) Constantine of Manchester, & Kim (Josh) Schuster of Hillsboro; Sister, Linda Clemons of Bradyville; Grandchildren, Ashley (Robert) Prater, Allison Bogle, Chrissy (Ben) Davis, Emily Garrison, Randall (Allison) Jennings, Alana (Cody) Jennings, Alisha Jennings, John David Constantine, Wyatt Constantine, Emily Schuster, & AJ Schuster; Great Grandchildren, Aubree, Harley, Rosslynn, Jesse, Raylyn, Hazley, Owen, & Aaleigh; Niece, Fyia (Rooster) Smith; Great Niece & Great Nephews, Gary, Henry Joe, Michael, & LeAnn Smith.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Billy Ray Bogle; her parents, Walter & Lucille Swanger Byars; and her niece, LeAnn Clemons.
Elaine was a member of the Ivy Bluff United Methodist Church and was retired from Human Resources at Walmart. She enjoyed tending to her flowers, gardening, and spending time with her grandbabies.
Funeral Services will be 1 p.m. Monday, May 24, 2021 in the Chapel of Woodbury Funeral Home with Bro. Adam Cutshaw officiating. Interment will follow at Ivy Bluff Cemetery. The family will receive friends for the visitation from 3 PM to 8 PM Sunday, May 23, 2021 at Woodbury Funeral Home.
Woodbury Funeral Home, 615-563-2311, www.woodburyfuneral
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.