Mrs. Elaine Tyree Freeman, age 62, of Lebanon, passed away Saturday, June 19, 2021, at her home.
Born July 23, 1958, in Wilson County, she is the daughter of the late Herman Basel Tyree and Doris Lee Dawson Tyree. She worked in the Treasury Department at Opryland for many years. She was a member of First United Methodist Church, and volunteered at Wilson County Adult Education for many years.
She is survived by her husband of over 33 years, Dana Freeman.
There are no services planned at this time.
Memorials may be made to the Wilson County Community Help Center or to New Leash on Life.
Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home, 615-444-2142, www.ligonbobo.com.
