Eleanor Elizabeth Howell, 47, died unexpectedly in her sleep at her home in Raleigh, North Carolina, on October 22, 2019.
She is survived by her parents, Barbara Spetnagel Howell and David Floyd Howell of Mt. Juliet, TN, and sisters, Virginia Howell of Smyrna, GA, and Rebecca Crew (Darin) of Baltimore, MD. She is also survived by niece Eloise Crew and nephew Henry Crew, uncle and aunt, Ted and Nancy Spetnagel of Smyrna, GA, and cousins Allen Spetnagel and Elizabeth Crowe.
She was predeceased by her grandparents, Ollie Floyd Howell Jr., Eleanor Sue Bush Howell, Theodore Scott Spetnagel, and Lucille Elizabeth Stuckey Spetnagel.
Eleanor grew up on the family farm in Mt. Juliet and graduated as valedictorian of her class at Mt. Juliet High School in 1990. She attended Miami University in Oxford, Ohio, where she was a member of Phi Mu sorority. She earned B.A.'s in Mathematics/Statistics and Chemistry and a Master's Degree in Statistics at Miami. She had additional studies in statistics at North Carolina State University. She was the Director of the North Carolina State Center for Health Statistics.
Eleanor was a member of First Presbyterian Church, Raleigh, where she served as elder, deacon, and a member of the hand bell choir. An avid traveler, reader, and music fan, Eleanor loved exploring her family genealogy and adventuring in virtual worlds through the multi-player mobile online strategy game, Ingress. Her curious mind, compassionate heart, and kind soul will be missed by the many people whose lives she touched.
A memorial service was held on November 2, 2019 at First Presbyterian Church, Raleigh, NC. A graveside service will be held at 12 noon on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens. Visitation will follow from 2-4 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, Lebanon, TN on Saturday, November 9, 2019.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Holston Presbytery Camp, 6993 Hickory Nut Gap Road, Banner Elk, NC 28604; First Presbyterian Church, 112. S. Salisbury Street, Raleigh, NC 27601; or the Mt. Juliet - Wilson County Library, 2765 N Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122.
