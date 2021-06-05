Elizabeth Roberta Bailey, age 89, of the Norene community, died Wednesday, June 2, 2021 at Summit Medical Center.
Born June 3, 1931, she was the daughter of the late William Ceburn Tarpley and Cleo Lannom Tarpley. She was preceded in death by her husband, James Kenneth “Booty” Bailey and her sisters, Geneva Hogan and Vondie Lee Smith.
Roberta was a graduate of Watertown High School, Class of 1949, and a longtime employee of the Wilson County Clerk’s Office. She was a member of Fall Creek Baptist Church.
Roberta is survived by her sons, Roger Bailey and his wife, Ronchie, of Gatlinburg, and Ralph Bailey and his wife, Kim, of Kingston Springs; grandchildren, Larry (Ashley) Bailey, Cody (Aston) Bailey and Piper Bailey; great-grandson, Colson Bailey; and nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Fall Creek Baptist Church.
Hunter Funeral Home, 615-237-9318.
