Mrs. Ella Katherine Delap, age 98, of Lebanon, passed away September 4, 2020.
She was born in Manchester, TN, and moved to Davidson County at an early age. She received her Bachelor’s and Master’s Degree in music education from George Peabody College. She was a classroom teacher for many years; however, music was her passion. She taught piano and organ full time before retiring. She was an avid reader and enjoyed attending book clubs. For many years she enjoyed volunteering for senior citizens and was a member of Lebanon Senior Citizens and Cedar Seniors. She was a charter member of West Hills Baptist Church where she played the piano and organ for several years.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Mollie Fisher Pigg and Fred Lee Pigg; husband, Lawrence Elton Delap; sister, Leona (William) Ligon; brother, Burnice G. (Lois) Pigg.
Survivors include niece, Judith Ligon (Roger) Murray; nephew, Gary (Barbara) Ligon; great-nieces and great-nephews, Luanne (Jimmy) Story, Roger (Kelly) Murray, and Kristi (Larry) Tims; and several great-great nieces and great-great-nephews.
A private graveside service will be held Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Nashville with Bro. Will McReynolds officiating. Visitation will be Wednesday from 11 a.m. to noon at Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions may be made to West Hills Baptist Church.
Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home, www.ligonbobo.com.
