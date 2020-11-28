Elmore Dickerson Jr., 75, of Rochester, MN, passed away on Monday, November 23, 2020 at Pine Haven Care Center.
Jhunie was born on August 27, 1945 in Indianapolis, IN, to Elmore Dickerson Sr. and Mary Cornelia (Figgins) Wright.
He was raised and educated in Wilson County, Tennessee. He attended and played football at Paterson State College in New Jersey for two years. After which he resided in New Jersey and Tennessee before finally relocating to Minnesota in 1976.
He married Catherine Delos Santos in 1982 and they lived in Rochester, Minnesota where they raised their three children. Jhunie worked as a car salesman in Rochester for over 20 years until he suffered total vision loss and retired in 2007. Jhunie loved coaching his son’s basketball teams in their youth, listening to Gospel and Country music, listening to movies, fishing, cooking, writing poetry, riding motorcycles, finding bargains at garage sales and thrift stores, sharing life stories and spending time with his beloved Chihuahua (Baby Doll), children and grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife, Catherine; daughter, Cassie (William) Dickson of Denver, CO; sons Joel (Berta) Dickson, Joshua (Franki) Dickson, Joselito (Amanda) Gumban, Jason Apland; daughter Chiquita Dickerson; brother Michael (Willie) Dickerson of Franklin, TN; sister Janice Waters of Mt. Juliet, TN; and 11 grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his mother, father and brother (Joseph Dickerson).
The family would like to thank all of the staff at Pine Haven Care Center and Mayo Clinic Medical teams for the tremendous and attentive care they provided for Elmore (Jhunie) during his battle with chronic illness. A celebration of life for extended family and friends will be held in 2021.
Courtesy of Neuble Monument Funeral Home, 615-444-3117
