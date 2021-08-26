Graveside inurnment service will be held for Mr. Dickerson, 75, on Friday at noon at Mount Lebanon Memorial Gardens. He passed away on Monday, Nov. 23, 2020 at Pine Haven Care Center in Rochester, MN.
He is survived by his wife, Catherine; daughter, Cassie (William) Dickson of Denver, CO; sons Joel (Berta) Dickson, Joshua (Franki) Dickson, Joselito (Amanda) Gumban, and Jason Apland; daughter Chiquita Dickerson; brother Michael (Willie) Dickerson of Franklin, TN, and sister Janice Waters of Mt. Juliet, TN; and 11 grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents Elmore Dickerson Sr. and Mary Cornelia (Figgins) Wright and brother Joseph Dickerson.
Social distancing and masks are still required. Please leave your condolences via our website Neublemonument
Neuble Monument Funeral Home, 615-444-3117.
