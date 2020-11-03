Funeral services for Mrs. Elois Weems Thigpen will be 1 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, at Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home with Bro. Donald Owens, Bro. John Hunn, and Bro. Carl Jones officiating. Interment will be at Wilson County Memorial Gardens. Visitation is Tuesday after 11 a.m. at Ligon & Bobo.
Mrs. Thigpen, age 82, of Lebanon, passed away Nov. 1, 2020, at her home.
Born October 15, 1938, in Killen, Alabama, she is the daughter of the late Frank and Annie Curtis Weems. She worked at Lebanon Woolen Mill, Bradley Candy, and Toshiba. She was a member of Immanuel Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Alton Thigpen; daughter in law, Sherry Thigpen; great-granddaughter, Alana Christine Whited; sister, Gladys Baker; and two brothers, Bill and Bobby Weems.
She is survived by three children, Vickie (Randy) Whited, Danny Thigpen, and Jeff (Heather) Thigpen; eight grandchildren, Chad (Lauralee) Whited, Bradley (Heather) Whited, Daniel (Arielle) Thigpen, Vickie Thigpen, Jacob Thigpen, J.T. Rudolph, Arielle Rudolph, and T. J. Gilbreath; sister, Ethel Holden; brother, Jimmy Weems; and 14 great grandchildren.
Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home, 615-444-2142, www.ligonbobo.com.
