Mrs. Eloise Hobbs Green, age 91, of Lebanon, passed away Oct. 5, 2020.
She was born in Wilson County, Nov. 6, 1928, one of nine children of the late Irvie Bryan Hobbs and Venie Thomas Hobbs. She retired from Texas Boot with 39 years of service. She was a member of First United Methodist Church and the Order of the Eastern Star.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Green Sr.; two sons, Richard (Benny) Green Jr. and Edward Bryan Green; sister, Frances Dillard; and four brothers, James, Carl, Tommy and Billy Hobbs.
She is survived by two sisters, Pauline Boykin and Mary (Herman) Bains; brother, Douglas (Lucille) Hobbs; and several nieces and nephews.
Family and friends will assemble Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, at 2 p.m. at the Wilson County Memorial Park Masonic Garden for graveside services with Rev. David Hesson officiating. Mrs. Green will be buried along with her son Edward Bryan Green, who passed away Feb. 3, 2020.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to First United Methodist Church.
Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home, www.ligonbobo.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.