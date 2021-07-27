Elsie Mai Fish, age 65, of Statesville, died Saturday, July 24, 2021 at Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital in Lebanon.
Born in Dekalb County, she was the daughter of the late Lemuel and Betty Nokes Bogle. She was preceded in death by a son, John Fish; sisters, Wanda Fay Harrison and Anita Thorton; and brothers, Danny and Thomas Bogle.
Elsie was a retired 35 year employee of Precision Rubber and Parker Seals. She is survived by her husband of 44 years, Ray Donald Fish of Statesville; son, Jason Fish and his wife, Donna of Watertown; daughter, Belinda Brock of Smithville; daughter-in-law, Lisa Fish of Statesville; grandchildren, Parker Fish, Kelsey (Caleb) Brewer, Nathan Fish, Tiffany and Preston Tomlinson, and Jo Amber and Aaron Brock; several great-grandchildren; sisters, Brenda (Thurman) Bennett of Lebanon, Marie (Kenneth) Derting of Liberty, and Lisa (Dwayne) Bowen of Liberty; and nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 27, 2021 at Hunter Funeral Home with Bro. David Moody officiating. Visitation will be 10 a.m. till service time on Tuesday. Interment will be at Mt. Vernon Cemetery. Flowers accepted or donation may be made to St. Jude’s Children Hospital.
Hunter Funeral Home, 615-237-9318.
