Services for Mr. Jobe will be Wednesday at noon in Joyce Neuble Memorial Chapel. Service will be limited to 30 immediate family members. Walk through visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the service. In observance of the CDC guidelines, the visitation will be walk through only (moving with no seating). We are still practicing 6-foot social distancing. Masks requirement strictly enforced.
Emanuel is preceded in death by Rev. G.T. and Emma Lee Jobe (parents); and Everett Jobe, Samuel Jobe, Joe Jobe, and Perry Jobe (brothers).
He is survived by his spouse, Cynthia Jobe; children, Chris Jobe and Terrance; stepchildren, Bobby (Pam) Samuels, Tracy (Yves) Amougou, and A’Donni (Tonya) Samuels Hill; and siblings, Timothy (Janath) Jobe, Bessie Jobe Whitley, Tommie Moxley, and Christean (James) Wright. He also leaves to cherish a host of grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and a very dear friend Charles Reedy.
The family of Mr. Jobe understands that due to the current concerns regarding large gatherings, many who wish to show their love and support in person will be unable to do so. Therefore, they would like to express their gratitude for all the thoughts and prayers extended to them at this time. We encourage you to leave condolences to the family via our website neublemonumentfuneralhome.com.
Neuble Monument Funeral Home, 615-444-3117.
