Emma Jean Trice Tomlinson, age 85, of Lebanon, passed away on Monday May 11, 2020 at her residence surrounded by her loving family.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Robert Henry Trice and Era Sampson Trice; husband, Raymond Leon Tomlinson; and brothers, Robert Trice and Jim Trice.
Mrs. Tomlinson is survived by her sons, David (Tammy) Tomlinson and Mark (Lorie) Tomlinson; grandchildren, Adam (Lori) Tomlinson, Aaron (Taylor) Tomlinson, Abbie (Dustin) Jordan, Morgan (Matt) Rotenberry, Blaike (Tazz) White, and Trice Tomlinson; great-grandchildren, Paisley Tomlinson, Ryman Tomlinson, Parker Tomlinson, Ramsey Tomlinson, Ezra Rotenberry, Izzy Rotenberry, Cooper White, Hawkins White, Ridley White and Cullum Jordan; and brother Johnny (Alice) Trice.
Mrs. Tomlinson was a graduate of Lebanon High School where she was chosen valedictorian of her class. She retired from South Central Bell after serving 30 years, and was a member of the Highland Heights Church of Christ.
Visitation will be on Thursday, May 14 from 4-7 p.m. in the Highland Heights Church of Christ. Graveside services will be held on Friday, May 15 at 2 p.m. in the Wilson Co. Memorial Gardens. Active pallbearers will be Adam, Aaron, and Trice Tomlinson, Matt Rotenberry, Tazz White, Dustin Jordan, Ezra Rotenberry, Tab Kirkland, Houston Cohea, Ricky Haskins and Robbie Harp.
The family would like to extend special thanks to caregivers, Melony Cason, Annette Johnson, Lisa Bell, and Anissa Richardson.
In lieu of flowers, the family request contributions be made to the Highland Heights Church of Christ Building Fund, 505 N. Cumberland St., Lebanon, TN 37087.
Partlow Funeral Chapel, 615-444-7007, www.partlowchapel.com.
