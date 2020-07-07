Emma Roberta Gaddes, age 81, of the Commerce community, died Sunday morning, July 5, 2020 at the Lebanon Health and Rehab Center.
Born Aug. 23, 1938, she was the daughter of the late Ernest and Lillie Myrtle Weaver Owen and was preceded in death by her husband, Edward Howard Gaddes on May 24, 2020 and a sister, Joyce Martin.
Roberta was a homemaker and a member of Commerce Cumberland Presbyterian Church.
She is survived by her children, Floyd (Diane) Gaddes of Statesville, Wanda (Mark) Fletcher of Watertown, Vicky (Bobby) Swann of Watertown, Ralph (Kim) Gaddes of Brush Creek, Tracy (Billy) Batey of Watertown, and Mike (Brenda) Gaddes of Columbia; 16 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren; sisters, Louise Shehane of Watertown and Brenda Skeen of Lebanon; and nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the Commerce Cemetery with Bro. Jackie Gaddes officiating. Visitation will be prior to services on Tuesday. Pallbearers will be Mark Fletcher, Billy Batey, Bobby Swann, Jessie Gaddes, Jordan Johnson and Jackie Ray Hopkins. Interment at Commerce Cemetery.
Hunter Funeral Home, 615-237-9318.
