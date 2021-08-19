Memorial Visitation Service for Mr. Matlock, 45, will be Sunday from 2-3 p.m. in the Joyce Neuble Memorial Chapel. Friends and family may come through and visit with the family during this time.
Eric was born Aug. 8, 1976. He departed his life Aug. 14, 2021. He was a graduate of Lebanon High School.
He is survived by mother Yvonne Matlock Garrett; his sisters, Angelica Whitley and April Matlock Huntington (Prince Huntington); niece Antuanae Kennedy and nephew Christian Smith; a host of aunts, cousins and friends; dedicated friends Lavare Buford, Jermaine Cason, Marlo Rhodes, and Rodney Waters; and special cousin Howard Word.
He is proceeded in death by his father Louie Matlock; grandmothers Louvenia Lambert and Ruthie Matlock Hughes; grandfathers Howard Whitley, Luther Matlock and Fred Hughes.
Eric was a hardworking man and lived a great life until his sickness over a year ago. Eric is no longer suffering and is pain free.
In observance of the CDC guidelines, and in light of the COVID-19 Delta Virus Variant we are still practicing 6-foot social distancing. Masks are required. Please bring your mask with you. Temperature checks strictly enforced.
The family understands that due to the current concerns regarding large gatherings, many who wish to show their love and support in person will be unable to do so. Therefore, they would like to express their gratitude for all the thoughts and prayers extended to them at this time.
