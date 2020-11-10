Eva Jean Funke, age 73, of Lebanon, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Tom and Lola Sisco; sister, Nancy Crowder; and brothers, Richard Sisco and Jimmy Sisco.
She is survived by sons Greg (Karyn) Funke and Chad (Melissa) Funke; grandchildren Jordan Funke and Caleb Funke; and sister Marie Cato.
A Celebration of Life service will be held on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020 at 4 p.m. in the Christian Life Chapel, 105 Holloway Dr., Lebanon, with visitation from 2 p.m. until the service at 4 p.m.
Partlow Funeral Chapel, 615-444-7007, www.partlowchapel.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.