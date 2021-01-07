Evelyn Watkins Wauford, age 94, passed away Sunday, January 3, 2021 in Quality Center for Rehabilitation & Healing in Lebanon, TN.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Jimmy Lee Watkins and Ada Lee Burgess Watkins; husband, Orvestil Wauford; brothers, John Walter Watkins and Tom Linson Watkins; and sisters, Mary Etta Watkins Smith, Rose Neil Watkins Tummins, Lucy May Watkins Bailiff, Lou Ella Watkins Williams, and Margaret Ann Watkins Joines.
Mrs. Wauford is survived by her brother-in-law, Robert (Bob) A. Joines; nephews, Robert (Rob) A. Joines and Ronald (Ron) A. Joines and his wife Giselle; niece, Denise Myers and her husband Lynn and their son Steven Myers; nephew, Mike Wauford and his wife Debbie; niece, Dorothy Evelyn Paschal; and special friend, Cindy Gardner and her husband Shawn.
Evelyn was employed at DuPont and later worked as a Sales Clerk with Kmart. She received an award for customer service and retired from Kmart in 1986.
She was always friendly, smiling and happy. She and her husband were married for over 50 years and enjoyed trips to the mountains in Gatlinburg. She liked baseball and hockey, gardening, growing flowers and tomatoes. She had a love for animals and donating regularly to her favorite charities. She was a great country cook especially entertaining at Thanksgiving and Christmas preparing pies and cakes.
Graveside services for Mrs. Wauford will be held on Saturday, January 9, 2021 at 1 p.m. in the Hermitage Memorial Gardens in Hermitage, TN. Bro. Jason Mull will officiate the services. Active pallbearers will be Robert Joines, Rob Joines, Ron Joines, Lynn Myers, Steven Myers, and Mike Wauford.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in memory of Mrs. Wauford to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or to The American Cancer Society, 2000 Charlotte Ave., Nashville, TN 37203.
Partlow Funeral Chapel, 615-444-7007, www.partlowchapel.com.
