Evelynn Floyd-Decker passed away on June 21, 2020 at age 74. The Funeral Service is 1 p.m., Thursday, June 25, 2020 in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon, TN. The family will be receiving friends at the funeral home on Thursday from 11 a.m. until the service. Interment in Cedar Grove Cemetery will follow the service.
Mrs. Floyd-Decker was born in Gulfport, MS, in 1945 to Robert Bryce and Grace Evelyn Carr Floyd. She worked as an Occupational Therapist and as a homemaker. She loved quilting, sewing, and travel, and was a Life Master of duplicate bridge.
She is survived by husband of 42 years, Jay R. Decker; children, Robert D. Price, Jaimi Faux, Joshua Decker, Sean Decker, and Shannon Griffin; grandchildren, Ashley Griffin, Tori Price, Toby Price, Alexandra Price, Ava Lynn Price, Anthony Price, Ivy Cook, Iris Decker, and Lily Decker; and sister Barbara C. Hayes.
She is preceded in death by her parents.
Sellars Funeral Home, 615-444-9393.
