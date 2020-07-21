Evone Thompson passed away on July 18, 2020 at age 77. The family will be receiving friends at Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon, TN, on Tuesday from 11 a.m. until the funeral service at 2 p.m. Interment in Wilson County Memorial will follow the service. Pallbearers will be Brandon Thompson, Will White, Tanner White, Casey Thompson, Eli Smith, Brandon Smith, Darrell Davenport and Gary Cooper.
Mrs. Thompson worked as an accountant for the State of Tennessee for 42 years. She enjoyed shopping and spending time with her family.
She is survived by her husband of 45 years, Lee Thompson; siblings, Orman (Olaine) Tanner and Brenda (Hubert) Davis; children, Bill (Sharon) Thompson, Sherry White, Sheila Murphy and Dale (Michele) Thompson; grandchildren, Brittany (Eli) Smith, Brandon Thompson, Shanna (Brandon) Smith, Will (Maddy) White, Tanner White and Casey Thompson; great-grandchildren, Seth White and Isaiah Smith; numerous nieces and nephews and meme’s buddy, Toby.
She is preceded in death by brother Donald Tanner and parents Clyde and Nora Tanner.
Sellars Funeral Home, 615-444-9393.
