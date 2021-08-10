Mrs. Fannie M. Harris, age 94, passed away at her residence on Tuesday Aug. 3, 2021.
She is survived by her loving children, Sandra (Edward) Barker, Billie (Mary), Gene, Marie, Virginia, Hubert and Martha Harris, Sheila Sneed, and Mary (Joseph) Williams; 33 grandchildren; 66 great-grandchildren; 15 great-great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.
Family visitation and community walk through will be Friday, Aug. 13, 2021 from 4-6 p.m. at JC Hellum Funeral Chapel. MASKS ARE REQUIRED TO ENTER THE BUILDING. Family visitation will be Saturday from 10-11 a.m. with funeral to follow at Mt. Gilead MB Church, 901 Acklen Ave., Nashville, TN. Pastor Breonus Mitchell will be the eulogist. Interment will be at Wilson County Memorial Gardens in Lebanon.
JC Hellum Funeral Home, 615-444-4558.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.