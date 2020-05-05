Faye Murphy, age 80, passed away Saturday May 2, 2020 at the Alive Hospice in Nashville, TN.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Thomas Ewing Knowles and Eva Nobel Knowles; husband, Bobby “Hops” Murphy; and sister, Mary Gaye Murphy.
She is survived by her two sons, Tim (Jann) Murphy and Terry (Linda) Murphy; brother, Tommy (Janice) Knowles; grandson Thomas Nash Murphy; and step-grandson Brandon Murphy.
Faye was a member of the Gladeville United Methodist Church and a Cafeteria Manager at the Gladeville Elementary School for over 20 years.
Private Graveside Service will be held on Tuesday, May 5 in the Mapleview Cemetery in Smyrna, TN. Pastor Jay Voorheers will officiate the services.
The family of Mrs. Murphy understands that due to the current restrictions regarding large gatherings, many who wish to show their love and support in person will be unable to do so. Therefore, they would like to express their gratitude for all the thoughts and prayers extended to them at this time. We encourage you to leave condolences to the family or watch the delayed recording of the graveside service via our website at www.partlowchapel.com.
Partlow Funeral Chapel, 615-444-7007.
