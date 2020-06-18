Mr. Floyd M. McDonald, age 87, of Lebanon, passed away June 15, 2020.
Born March 3, 1933, in Wilson County, TN, he was one of eight children born to the late James Albert McDonald Sr. and Elizabeth Watson McDonald. He was a member of Cedar Creek Baptist Church and was a lifelong farmer.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 57 years, Joyce Faye Graves McDonald; two brothers, Harold and James Albert “J.A.” McDonald; and five sisters, Nanelle Gentry, Norene Tomlinson, Dorothy Eddins, Edna Lena McDonald, Lucille Nelson.
He is survived by two sons, Norman McDonald, and Regan McDonald (Jenny); five grandchildren, Bo (Jamie) McDonald, Sarah (Travis) Hawkins, Kayla Beth (Cody) Youngblood, Jacob (Adrienne) McDonald, Adam McDonald; and two great-granddaughters, Karley Beth and Kinsley Brooke Youngblood.
Funeral services will be Friday, June 19, 2020, at 10 a.m. from the Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home with Bro. Terry Fesler and Bro. Rick Burns officiating. Interment will be at Wilson County Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers will be Travis Hawkins, Jacob and Adam McDonald, Cody Youngblood, Christopher Tomlinson, Chris Thompson. Visitation will be Thursday from 2-7 p.m. and Friday after 9 a.m.
Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home, 615-444-2142, www.ligonbobo.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.