Forrest Eu “Gene” Hayes, “Gene” as he was affectionally called, age 62, died Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020 at his residence.
Survivors include devoted wife, Murita Hayes; sons, Gerric (Stephanie), Jaridan (Amber) and Kendall Hayes; grandchildren, Nautica, Raine, Ford, Kirra, Zayden and Genesys; very devoted mother, Thelma B. Hayes; sister, Vivilon J. Hayes; brothers, Cedric A., Darryl D. (Beverly) and Reginald L. Hayes; two nephews; two nieces; two great-nephews; three great-nieces; aunts, Thelma (George) Northern and Hedy Davis; great aunt, Lenola Martin; very devoted mother- and father-in-law, Murray and Doris Sowell; and a myriad of other cousins, relatives and friends.
Family visitation is Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020 from 3-5 p.m. with funeral service to follow at JC Hellum Funeral Chapel. Dr. Bobby Sanders will be the eulogist. Interment will be at Gladeville Cemetery, Gladeville, TN.
JC Hellum Funeral Home, 615-444-4558.
