Graveside services for Ms. Frances Baines White will be 3 p.m. Sunday, December 27, 2020, at Wilson County Memorial Gardens with Bro. Ronnie Gaines officiating. Those attending graveside service are asked to please wear a mask and adhere to social distancing. Visitation at Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home will be Sunday from noon to 2:45 p.m.
Mrs. White, age 97 of Lebanon passed away Thursday, December 24, 2020, at the Pavilion.
Born November 13, 1923, in Wilson County, she is the daughter of the late Harrison and Ella McMillen Baines. She was a Baptist. She retired from Lebanon Garment Company where she worked in the cutting room. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Billy Clay White; and four brothers, Grady, J. W., Albert & James Baines.
She is survived by three children, Annette Testamand, William Doug (Brenda) White, and Bob White; two sisters, Mary Jo (Shelton) Howell and Betty Reasonover; four brothers, Ed Baines, Herman (Mary Nell) Baines, Roy (Liz) Baines, and Finis (Sue) Baines; eight grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home, 615-444-2142, www.ligonbobo.com.
