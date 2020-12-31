Frances Darnell Hollis, age 85, of Lebanon, passed away on Monday, December 28, 2020.
She was preceded in death by parents Charlie and Annie White; son Terry Hollis; first husband Bobby Hollis; and second husband Gordon Darnell.
She is survived by daughter Rhonda Rose; son Glenn (Lori) Hollis; grandchildren Jeremy Hollis, Josh (Kristen) Hollis, Cody Hollis, Danny Hollis, Page (Eric) Thacker, and Sommer Rose (John) Worley; 15 great-grandchildren; and a host of other loving family and friends.
She was a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was also a member of Calvary Baptist Church.
The family would like to express their sincere gratitude for all the thoughts and prayers extended to them at this time. Due to current restrictions regarding COVID-19 the visitation and service will be a private family gathering. We encourage you to leave condolences to the family on our website at www.partlowchapel.com
Partlow Funeral Chapel, 615-444-7007.
