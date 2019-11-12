Frances Gail Parks of Lebanon, Tennessee departed this world Tuesday, November 4, 2019.
She was preceded in death by her parents Monroe and Alice North; husband, Elmer Parks Jr; son, David Hughes and grandson, Brandon Parks.
She is survived by three daughters, Deborah Parks-Word (Arthur), Deann Parks and Ginny Reedy (Neal); three grandchildren, Chelsea and Kyle Harris, Melia Kirkendoll; two great grandchildren, Christopher and Mathew Duncan; one special God daughter, Dana Moore; and special friends, Wilma Hutson, Shatena Cowan, Renee Steel, Joseph Moore and Larry Eddings.
Special thanks to Sheila Willmore, Danielle Dunn and everyone at Avalon Hospice.
A Celebration of Life gathering will be Sunday, November 17th at Partlow Funeral Chapel between the hours of 2 to 4 p.m.
Partlow Funeral Chapel, 615-444-7007, www.partlowchapel.com.
