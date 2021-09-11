Funeral services for Mrs. Frances Mofield Harlan will be 3 p.m. Sunday, September 12, 2021, at Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home with Charles Poston and Donnie Vick officiating. Interment will be at Harlan Family Cemetery in the Bellwood Community. Visitation is Saturday from 4-8 p.m. and Sunday after 1 p.m. at Ligon & Bobo.
Mrs. Harlan, age 94, of Lebanon passed away September 9, 2021, at Quality Care.
Born September 12, 1926, in Smith County, she is the daughter of the late Thomas and Pearlie Whited Mofield. She was a homemaker and attended Flat Rock Church of Christ.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Marvin Earl Fuller; her second husband, Walter “Doc” Harlan on January 18, 1986; and siblings, Birdie Mai (Calvin) Green, William “Bunt” (Anna Belle) Mofield, Walter “Bob” Mofield, Myrtle (Carl) White, D. P. (Mable) Mofield, and Edward (Jean) Mofield.
She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Julia Frances and Tommy Thompson; two grandchildren, Amy Danielle Thompson and Harlan Thomas Thompson; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Honorary pallbearers are Sam Swindell and Donald Winfree. Active pallbearers will be Harlan Thompson, David Mofield, Larry Mofield, Michael Mofield, Robert Gammon, Jack Simerly, and Robert Johnson.
Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home, 615-444-2142, www.ligonbobo.com.
