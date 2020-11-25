Frances Thorne McCoin was born September 24, 1926 in Lebanon, Tennessee (Wilson County). She was the daughter of Robert Clayton Thorne and Susie Beaty Thorne.
She departed this life at her home in Caruthersville, Missouri on November 21, 2020. She was 94 years old.
After finishing high school, Frances attended Three Rivers Community College and then transferred to Southeast Missouri State University where she received her B.S. in education and then her master’s degree.
On August 19, 1949 in Lebanon, Tennessee she was united in marriage to Mr. R.H. McCoin.
They celebrated 71 years of marriage.
The McCoins moved to Caruthersville in 1978 to begin working for the Caruthersville School System. Frances taught 4th grade for many years and then became the librarian at Washington Junior High.
She loved seeing former students out in the community.
Frances and R.H. loved traveling and have been in all 50 states, all the Canadian provinces, and many other parts of the world.
They also enjoyed riding a bicycle built for two all over Caruthersville. She had many other hobbies including gardening and genealogy work.
She was a faithful member of the Central Church of Christ.
Survived by — her husband — R.H. McCoin — Caruthersville, MO.
Her daughter — Debbie McCoin Hayden — Caruthersville, MO.
One grandson — Christopher Michael Holland and his wife, Meagan — Marion, Illinois.
Two great grandsons — Liam and Connor Holland.
Five nephews, many other relatives including great nieces and nephews and many friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents — Robert and Susie Thorne, and two brothers — Robert and William Thorne.
Funeral services were held Nov. 22 at 3 p.m. at the Central Church of Christ with Brother Mike McDaniel officiating. Interment in Maple Cemetery.
Pallbearers were Mark Thorne, Ricky Thorne, John Thorne, Gary Thorne, Caleb Thorne and Michael Thorne.
H.S. Smith Funeral Home, Caruthersville, MO, 573-333-2330.
