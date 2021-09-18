Services for Mr. Corder 59, will be noon Monday in the Joyce Neuble Memorial Chapel. Family will receive friends and family one hour prior to the service.
He is survived by his wife, children, grandchildren, brothers, and many other relatives and friends.
Social distancing, temperature checks, and masks strictly enforced.
Neuble Monument Funeral Home, 615-444-3117.
