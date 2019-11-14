Mr. Frank Kenneth Forkum, age 76 of Hartsville, TN passed away Friday, November 8, 2019 at his home.
Mr. Forkum was raised in the Wartrace Community of Jackson County and worked on the Jackson and Wilson County Police Departments as an Officer and Deputy Sheriff.
He is preceded in death by: wife of 45 years, Betty Forkum; and sisters Bonnie Young and Shirley Coker.
He is survived by two sons, Ricky (Brenda) Fork, of Hartsville, and Frank (Casey) Forkum, of Lebanon, TN; two grandchildren, Madilyn Forkum and Hannah Lynn Forkum; and sister Sally Jo Christian of Hartsville.
Active pallbearers were Frank Joel Forkum, Randy and Danny Hiett, Brad Shoulders, Ricky Daughtry and Joe Payne.
Graveside services were Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at the Willow Grove Cemetery conducted by Bro. Jerome Stewart.
Anthony Funeral Home, 615-374-2280, www.anthonyfhhartsville.com.
