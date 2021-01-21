Mr. Fred M. VanHook, age 84, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday afternoon, January 13, 2021. He passed away at Summit Hospital surrounded by his wife of over 63 years and his three children.
A native of Lebanon, Tennessee, Fred was the youngest of nine children born to John Franklin VanHook and Pauline Elizabeth Rice VanHook. He is preceded in death by his parents and eight siblings: Horace (Georgie) VanHook, Ruby (Tolbert) Lanius, John Richard VanHook, J.C. VanHook, Lillian (Roger) Apple, Leslie (Mildred) VanHook, Jean (Thomas) Edwards, and Robert Leon VanHook. He is also preceded by father- and mother-in-law, James Cecil Clemmons and Cora Lee Burton Clemmons; brothers-in-law James Alvis Clemmons and David Allen Baird; and sister-in-law Celia Thompson Clemmons.
Fred was a veteran, a deacon and member of Immanuel Baptist Church, minister of music for many years, a gospel music singer and promoter of the Gospel Music Festival for 47 years, and a Gideon. He was a real estate broker for over 30 years, co-owner of Reed & Bland Farm Equipment for 20 years, and a founding partner of Creative Graphics. Fred enjoyed fishing, working on his clocks and trains, and he loved playing golf with his son and many friends.
He was a kind and gentle giant and a wonderful husband, father, and “Papa” to his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife, Joyce Faye Clemmons VanHook; daughters Joyce (Nick) Holleman and Jeanette (John) Harvey; and son James Franklin (Joyce Lynn) VanHook. He is also survived by grandchildren Jonathan Baltzly, Kristopher VanHook, Matthew (Shanda) Holleman, Jessica Baltzly Carlan, Jahnna (Josh Groft) Harvey, Joseph Zimmerman, and Victoria Zimmerman; great-grandchildren Emma Kate, Everett, and Elisabeth Claire Holleman; sisters-in-law Hazel VanHook and Gaye Clemmons Baird; and many loving nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Funeral and visitation will be held Saturday, January 23 at Immanuel Baptist Church on Castle Heights Avenue. Visitation from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., with Memorial Service at 2. Interment with military honors will follow at Wilson County Memorial Gardens.
Ministers include Bro. Mark Caruth, Bro. Donald Owens, Bro. Jonas Taylor, Bro. Jeff Pratt, and Bro. Tom Suiter.
Pallbearers will be Jonathan Baltzly, Kristopher VanHook, Matthew Holleman, Everett Holleman, Joseph Zimmerman, Tim VanHook, Patrick Clemmons, Will Baird and Dan Baird.
Honorary Pallbearers are The Gideons, Immanuel Choir and Deacons, Coach Hunt’s Men’s Sunday School Class, Nancy Voight, Century 21 West Main Realty, John Burkeen, Wendell Edwards, Charles Lanius, Bill Bryson, James Parkerson, Phillip (Rooster) Parkerson, Josh Groft, Greg Baltzly, Josh Carlan, The Joy Choir, Golden Gems, and his Golfing Buddies.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions requested for The Gideons International.
Masks requested during visitation and services. The memorial service will also be live-streamed from Immanuel.
Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home, 615-444-2142, www.ligonbobo.com.
